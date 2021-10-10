Forbes has named Berry College No. 249 among private colleges in the nation based on student outcomes, alumni salary, student debt and a number of other factors.
“Berry consistently attracts students and faculty who embrace our mission, which encourages academic excellence through intellectual exploration as well as practical learning experiences and spiritual growth," said Berry Vice President for Enrollment Management Andrew Bressette.
The Forbes Top Colleges list chooses a slice of America’s colleges and universities, just 600 four-year schools drawn from the nearly 2,700 such degree-granting institutions in the U.S.
Berry was ranked No. 469 nationally.
This year’s ranking used a new methodology that better evaluates net price after scholarships, counts low-income student outcomes and incorporates the earnings of graduates as part of the evaluation of each school.
At Berry, 97% of students receive financial aid, the student to professor ratio is 11:1 and 99% of ranked faculty hold a Ph.D. or terminal degree.