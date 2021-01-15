Floyd Medical Center Public Relations Manager Dan Bevels reported they will be working with the Georgia Department of Public Health and local school districts for vaccine administration when Tier 1B begins.
"Once DPH gives the go ahead for Tier 1B individuals, and contingent upon vaccine availability, we will work with Public Health, Floyd County Schools, Rome City Schools and Polk School District to vaccinate their employees," Bevels said.
No specific date has been set for Tier 1B vaccinations as the Georgia DPH continues to struggle with the current group 1A-plus distribution, which includes healthcare workers, first responders and those over the age of 65.
Both city and county schools have pledged to cover any administration fees associated with staff members receiving the COVID-19 vaccines. They intend to set up vaccination stations when vaccines are available for school staff members.