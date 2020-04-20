"I am proud of you and I want you to know that I believe in you and your future -- your superintendent Jeff Wilson," the note ended.
It was among 600 plus handwritten notes penned by the Floyd County Schools superintendent and mailed out to seniors recently. The notes acknowledged that to many the senior year of high school is a very important one and put a personal touch that sentiment.
"I've gotten, I can't tell you how many calls and texts I've gotten about these hand written letters," said FCS school board chair Tony Daniel.
The tearful and appreciative calls from parents from his district in Pepperell as well as from other areas in the county school district caught him unaware, Daniel said, Wilson hadn't said he was going to pen the letters.
But he voiced his appreciation to Wilson for that personal touch in Monday's school board meeting.
"It was awesome, it was heartfelt," Daniel said after the meeting.