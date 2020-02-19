Parents, students, teachers and concerned residents gathered at the Armuchee High School Auditorium to listen to Floyd County Schools Superintendent Jeff Wilson go over the county's renovations plan for the building.
Originally was projected to cost around $25 million, the cost of the project has skyrocketed to an estimated $50 million, according to Superintendent Jeff Wilson.
The project is broken up into four phases, excluding the $10 million gym that opened in December. Two phases, phase I and phase III, will focus on the improvement of athletic facilities including synthetic turf on the football field and a six-lane track.
Phase II will rebuild the roof of the high school and phase IV will be a complete modernization of the building once it turns 40 in 2022.
At the meeting, Wilson did a brief rundown of how education local option sales tax and special purpose local option sales tax collections work, informing the community about how the county school system is getting the funds for the renovations.
Beforehand, Wilson stated that the school board has not officially voted on anything concerning the ELOST projects.
As Wilson went through the phases of the renovation, he clarified some things that were talked about at the beginning of the ELOST talks -- such as the original plan for an eight lane track.
The Armuchee track coaches told him an eight lane track would be unnecessary, Wilson told onlookers. He also noted that the cost would be too great and it would shift the athletic field as well.
"We don't have the equipment to support an eight lane track ... and we don't have the money for that equipment," he said.
The hill next to the stadium would have to be "cut into" and the entire field would have to be shifted, making the 50 yard-line the 45 yard-line as well as moving the concrete stadium.
Wilson estimates that adding two more lanes would cost around $190,000.
"It was a good idea and I know when people were talking about it it sounded great... you can blame whoever and we probably should've done more research," he said.
Wilson also discussed the possibility of implementing a synthetic turf field in the athletic improvements Phase I project.
The suggestion was brought to the board by an Armuchee resident and the superintendent went over some of the advantages of building a turf field.
The costs come down to up front costs and maintenance costs -- once you factor those in the turf field isn't much more expensive, Wilson said.
While the turf field costs about $300,000 more than a grass field, Wilson said once you factor in landscaping and general maintenance the costs are pretty similar.
The superintendent also went over how they've had to send soccer players to other turf fields this year because the grass fields are too wet from the rain.
"We had to cancel our band performance because of storms that came in and the rain has completely flooded the fields," he said.
Towards the end of the meeting, Wilson said he wants to hear back from the community and said said the county schools will be putting bids up online for people to vote on. They're currently focusing on Phase I for now, which they plan to start this summer.