The intra-district transfer window for students attending a Floyd County school will open June 1 and close at 3 p.m. June 15.
A parent or guardian may request to have a child transferred to another school within the Floyd County system as long as there is available classroom space at the school after all assigned students have been enrolled.
Projected enrollment figures indicate that all Floyd County Schools have limited space available for transfers. However, it does not exist at all grade levels at all schools and could change as enrollment increases during the summer.
If a child is transferred to another school in the district, the parent or guardian assumes all costs and responsibilities related to transportation.
Also, a student may not apply to attend a school that does not have courses necessary for that student’s graduation or a program with the services in the student’s existing individualized education plan.
Students involved in extracurricular activities and sports should carefully consider their eligibility according to rules of the individual programs and the rules and regulations of the Georgia High School Association. Transfers may negatively impact a student’s ability to participate.
Information about transfer options and transfer application forms are available on the Floyd County Schools web site at www.floydboe.net or at the Central Office, 600 Riverside Parkway.
Resources:
If there are more requests for transfer than space available at a school, a random selection of submitted applications will be used to fill the openings.