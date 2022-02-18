Floyd County Schools and Pepperell High are appealing $500 in fines stemming from a situation at Monday's Pepperell High and Gordon Central basketball game involving School Board member Tony Daniel's criticism of an official's call.
The three game officials, in their reports, faulted Pepperell High for not removing Daniel from the stands and for a lack of security at the game. Rick Hurst, the athletics director and head football coach at Pepperell, and superintendent Glenn White dispute both and are appealing the fines to the Georgia High School Association.
Daniel said on Friday afternoon the whole thing revolves around a bad call made in what he called a highly charged game. The winner would move on the boys regional basketball tournament (and Gordon Central did win, 52-41).
"I said something like 'that's a terrible call ... terrible call,' " said Daniel, who represents the Pepperell community on the Board of Education. "The whole thing lasted 15 seconds... maybe 20 seconds." He also said he was never asked to leave the building.
Hurst says the first official told him to quiet down "the guy in the black jacket" which was Daniel or else he'd have to leave. Hurst says he signaled Daniel to stay quiet. A second official then wanted Daniel gone, alleging he was still talking about the call. Hurst refused, citing the first official's resolution. A third official then reminded Hurst they could stop play until Daniel was removed.
The game went on and Daniel said he was quiet for the rest of the game. He added that he was surprised to hear of the officials' report and subsequent fines the next day.
Hurst, Daniel and White dispute some of the contents in the officials' report as well. The situation especially puts White in a bind because he's the superintendent of the school involved, is governed by Daniel and the other four school board members and because he serves as the president of the GHSA.
Hurst believes the fine appeals will be heard in March.