The Floyd County Board of Education met with County Manager Jamie McCord and County Commission Chair Wright Bagby behind closed doors to discuss property matters Monday, but no action was taken.
The school board went into closed session with the county officials for a little over half an hour during their monthly meeting. After McCord and Bagby left, the board spent about 10 more minutes in closed session before resuming the public meeting.
School officials declined to comment on the discussion.
During the pre-meeting caucus, board members discussed the Parents' Bill of Rights law which recently went into effect in Georgia.
The new law essentially codifies in one place a number of laws that already existed. Among other things, the law re-codifies a parent's right to view the curriculum and materials used in the classroom as well as allows parents to determine if their child can appear in any photos, videos or audio recordings for the school system.
"They've actually always had that right," Superintendent Glenn White said.
Parents also have the option to move their child to a different class if they want to, White said.
Floyd County Schools is in the process of creating a "Parent Hub" on their website so parents and guardians can easily find the curriculums and view them online.
In addition to this, teachers will also have their own websites under the Parent Hub, where they will post what's currently being taught in the classroom and the kinds of books they're reading.
Board members held the first reading for the policy during the meeting and they plan to hold the second reading and approve it during their August meeting. The new policy will be in effect before the school year starts on August 10.
The county school board will be meeting again on Thursday for a daylong work session to discuss education local option sales tax funds and upcoming projects for the school system.