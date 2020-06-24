Floyd County School Board members voted to tentatively keep the millage rate unchanged at 18.25 until the state passes a budget.
Prior to passage, board member Chip Hood recommended reducing the millage rate to 18.24 in order to lessen taxes on county residents.
"We've saved for a rainy day, but it's storming," Hood said.
Board Chair Tony Daniel and board members Melinda Jeffers disagreed, saying they didn't want to send mixed messages to staff and Floyd residents.
"This sends a wrong message if we were to reduce revenue and then furlough teachers," Daniel said in the discussion. Daniel said they've cut the millage rate five of the six years he's been on the board, but this didn't seem to be the right time to cut back.
Floyd County School Superintendent Jeff Wilson said recently announced reductions to cuts would likely equate to hundred of thousands but cuts still amounted to millions out of their budget.
But even after the Governor approves the state budget they may face mid-year cuts if the economy doesn't improve, Wilson said.
In the interim, lottery numbers have not been affected much by shutdowns and it appears the Pre-Kindergarten programs would not be affected by cuts. Georgia's Pre-K programs are funded by the state lottery.
Wilson also told the board the dates for in-person graduation ceremony have been set for July 23 and July 24 but won't be inside a facility.
Looking at Department of Public Health recommendations the school system is planning to keep those ceremonies outside. Since summer temperatures begin to drop later in the evening, Wilson told school board members they're looking at planning to have the ceremonies later in the evening.
The venue for the ceremonies have not been determined yet either.
"Everything is still up in the air," Wilson told the school board.
The school board approved the purchase of two special education buses. The buses were available at a reduced price after another school system had ordered them from the manufacturer and then backed out of the order.
The price of the two buses came in at around $96,000 each but Wilson said the school system needed them to protect and transport one of their most vulnerable populations.
"Those kids will be the most vulnerable kids we have," Wilson said.
The school board also approved the system's liability insurance contract through Liberty Mutual. After a lengthy discussion school board members discussed getting a percentage cut from liability insurance costs by implementing policies to have the system recognized as a drug free workplace.
Those policies could include randomized drug screening or training seminars for staff members.