The Floyd County Board of Education will discuss the recent property tax increases early Monday during a called meeting with Floyd County Tax Commissioner Kevin Payne and Chief Tax Appraiser Danny Womack.
The session, which is open to the public, is set for 7:30 a.m. in the boardroom at 600 Riverside Parkway.
The Floyd County Board of Assessors has started mailing out 2023 assessment notices, and a number of property owners are reporting that their property values have gone up, in some cases dramatically.
"We asked for Kevin and Danny to brief the board," Deputy Superintendent Jamey Alcorn said. "We just want everyone on the same page because the BOE has been working hard to reduce costs and keep the millage rates low."
Womack has said the board of assessors is mandated by state law to assess a property’s value at, or as close as possible to, the actual market value.
The state performs an audit each year, he said, and there are stiff financial penalties for incorrect valuations in a tax digest.
In addition to listing the current property value, the assessment also includes an anticipated property tax. That, according to Womack, is what is causing the sticker shock.
Although the tax is based on the market value of the property, the May assessment and the tax bill that goes out in August are two separate things. The 2023 millage rates have not yet been set and are typically done in July.
Floyd County Schools has spent the last few years tightening its fiscal belt, including closing several schools to get on the proper financial footing.
School officials also said they would also be discussing revisions to the 2023 budget due to increases in health insurance costs. Health insurance for non-certified employees will be going up by $625 per person, per month, retroactive to January.
These cost increases are happening statewide, and some portion of that is scheduled to be refunded by the state, although details are unclear at this time.
Officials state they will also be discussing personnel changes, but that is simply taking advantage of the meeting and this meeting was not scheduled to address specific personnel issues.