The Floyd County Board of Education is considering a proposal for new LED lights at all four high school baseball fields. During their Monday work session, the board heard from Rob Staples with Iowa-based Musco Sports Lighting.
The $1.39 million proposal includes the design, supply and installation of lights with a 25 year warranty, including parts and labor.
“We develop and manufacture everything in Iowa,” he said. “So, we are not bringing in anything overseas. We make it in the good old U.S.A.”
Staples said the Total Light Control with LED system eliminates glare and allows players to track the baseball with ease.
Musco is primarily known for lighting at sports facilities, such as the Pepperell High football field and AdventHealth Stadium. However, they have also provided lighting for the White House, Mount Rushmore, and the Statue of Liberty.
If approved by the board the groundwork could begin this fall, with the installation at all four baseball fields completed by the time practice begins in mid-January. The board took no action on the contract Monday night, opting instead to table it pending further discussion.
Also Monday night, it was announced that Floyd County Schools is one of six school systems in the state to receive Economic Development Partnership designation for FY 22.
According to the Georgia Department of Education, the EDP is a district-wide certification process that prepares school districts to adopt best practices and behaviors that support economic development, strengthen their programs, and align education with key regional industries.
“Basically, it says we know how to do economic development in Floyd County,” said John Rhodarmer, president and CEO of the Floyd County College and Career Academy.
Rhodarmer thanked all of those who had a hand in the designation, including former CCA president and CEO Eric Waters.