Floyd County School Board approved the $2.6 million purchase of 30 new buses for the school system, replacing buses over 15-years-old.
Currently, the school system has a little over 150 buses total, including 23 daily buses for special education students, eight spares for the special education students and 13 exclusively used for athletics.
While talking to facilities manager Jack Gardner, they discussed how some of the vehicles can't make long trips for clubs or sports anymore as many of them are 15 years old or older.
"These are the buses that they're taking out and breaking down," he said.
They had leased some buses in the past, but board members agreed that it would be all around cheaper to go ahead and purchase the buses, which would date to either 2009 or 2011.
"We would then have regular education buses no older than 2009," he said.
To replace the money taken out of the general fund, the board agreed to use CARES Act funds to cover salaries and benefits.
Board members also approved a decision that is contingent on whether or not Gov. Brian Kemp passes the $1,000 bonuses for public school teachers and school-level employees.
According to Superintendent Glenn White, many employees would be excluded from the act, including pre-K teachers, custodial staff and central office staff.
After doing some math, White concluded about 128 employees wouldn't receive the extra funds.
Board members agreed to take $128,000 out of the general fund and put it towards those employees receiving $1,000 bonuses, with the exception of the the board members and superintendent.
However, this is tentative, depending on whether Kemp's promise follows through in February.
The board also went into closed session to discuss personnel and property, but no action was taken.