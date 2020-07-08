Both city and county school boards announced called meetings for Thursday to begin the process of approving the budget for the upcoming school year.
The Floyd County school board's meeting will begin at 8 a.m. at the central office at 600 Riverside Parkway to vote on the 2021 school year's tentative budget. Rome City Schools' board meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. and will be held via Zoom. In additional to the budget they board will discuss a public relations contract proposal, graduation ceremony status and a school start up recommendation.
The county meeting will be followed by a series of public hearings. The first hearing is scheduled for July 13 at 11:30 a.m. and the second public hearing is scheduled for July 13 at 6 p.m. The third public hearing will be held at 7:45 a.m. followed by the regular monthly board meeting at 8 a.m.
When the state finally passed the budget two weeks ago after re-convening session there weren't any surprises, Floyd County Schools Superintendent Jeff Wilson said.
The Floyd County School System was down around 12.5% -- approximately $92 million -- which came as a combination of several factors. The loss is a combination of across the board state cuts, reduced student populations and the loss of revenue from the closure of Georgia Power's Plant Hammond.
The school system is expecting to more losses to the system in years ahead, but recent expansions -- for instance, the Ball Corporation -- may soften that blow.
Rome's school system cuts came in just at 10%, said Rome Superintendent Lou Byars.
The losses are less than originally expected after cuts originally proposed, and later rolled back, by Gov. Brian Kemp. The governor originally told all state departments to plan for a 14% budget but. However, he later reduced the amounts after more favorable sales tax numbers came in.