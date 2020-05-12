Floyd Medical Center celebrates 2020 grads

Floyd Medical Center wants to help area graduates, young and old, celebrate their accomplishments after COVID-19 put a hold on many of the traditional ceremonies and celebrations that mark the rite of passage.
An online Kudoboard has been set up where moms and dads and even friends can submit pictures of a graduate and a note of encouragement. It doesn’t matter if they just graduated from kindergarten or have finally made it through graduate school.
Floyd President & CEO Kurt Stuenkel said he appreciates how graduates feel, especially those leaving high school.
“It occurred to me that you, as seniors, do not get to have a normal graduation experience,” Stuenkel said. “There are no spring sports, no big parties, no prom, and no cap and gown ceremony. It is easy to say that you will have many rewarding experiences in the years to come, and I am sure that you will, but this is still a loss. I am truly sorry. I hope you find some opportunities to celebrate. You deserve it.”
The Kudoboard is easy to access. Using a computer or a mobile device, you can upload a picture or video with a caption. Go to https://floyd.kudoboard.com/boards/graduates. At the top, click on “Add to Board.”
Once you have added your message, it will ask you to provide your email. You can skip that if you wish. You will also be asked to provide your first name. You can type in “anonymous” or whatever you choose, but the box cannot be left blank.
After you click on the checkbox agreeing to terms of service you can then post your entry. Your post will not show up immediately. All posts must be approved by a moderator.