Gifted education students from all schools in Floyd County gathered at Berry College for their annual Academic Quiz Bowl competition. Each school brings a team of students who have qualified to be on the Quiz Bowl Team to represent their school.
The Academic Quiz Bowl is a county-wide academic competition that was started over 20 years ago to bring all Floyd County gifted students together to compete in academics. The students compete in academic areas of math, science, vocabulary, spelling, trivia, literature, and geography in nine rounds of competition.
The results were as follows:
4th Grade
1st Place- Johnson Elementary
2nd Place- Model Elementary
3rd Place- Garden Lakes Elementary
5th Grade
1st Place- Pepperell Middle
2nd Place- Model Middle
3rd Place- Armuchee Middle
6th/7th Grades
1st Place- Pepperell Middle
2nd Place- Model Middle
3rd Place- Armuchee Middle
Quiz bowl competitions promote student academic growth in problem-solving, critical thinking, communication skills, and advanced research skills. The activities also promote leadership and provide motivation for students to excel in academics. The quiz bowls are local school system events with no region or state competitions.
“This type of academic program is so important for elementary and middle school children. Academic competitions, like the quiz bowl, give these children the opportunity to shine and display their talents. The academic event also better prepares students for participating in academic decathlon competitions at the high school level,” said McCall Govignon, director of advanced academics and assessment for Floyd County Schools.