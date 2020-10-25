Floyd County Schools will open a virtual homework help desk called “Focused Core Support” beginning Monday.
Both traditional and virtual students will be able to get extra assistance from FCS teachers.
Math specialist Jennifer White brought the concept to Laura Timberlake, the system's director of federal programs, who secured funding.
"We want to make sure that Floyd County Schools is effectively using every resource available to us to support our students and families in these very challenging times,” said White.
FCS is using funds from the Title IV Student Support and Academic Enrichment grant to pay teachers working with students through the virtual homework help desk.
They'll offer focused support on math and ELA content aligned to a particular area. The idea is to give students one-on-one help in short sessions.
Math support for grades K-12 will be offered Monday through Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. ELA support for grades 3-12 will be offered Tuesday and Thursday during the same hours.
There are 12 sessions available in 20-minute time intervals for each grade band and subject, allowing up to 192 students to use the homework help desk weekly.
Students will schedule appointments through their student email address and use Google Meet for the session. Instructions are posted under the Parents and Students tab of the district website, www.floydboe.net.