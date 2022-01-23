Floyd County Schools Board of Education will hold a called meeting at 7:30 a.m. Monday to discuss installing RedSpeed cameras near Armuchee Elementary School.
Capt. Ron Hunton of Floyd County Police Department will be giving a presentation on speeding along Martha Berry Highway, which is the second most common place for wrecks in the county.
The police department recommended the school system approve implementation of the speed cameras after seeing the success Rome Police Department had with their RedSpeed cameras along Veterans Memorial Highway near Rome Middle School and Rome High School.
Armuchee Elementary School was chosen over Armuchee High School since there’s a traffic light in place already at the high school.
The school zone has a speed limit of 45 miles per hour during school hours, and for an hour before and after. However, multiple speeding surveys were conducted in that zone and found many drivers are going much faster.
With the RedSpeed cameras, anybody traveling 11 miles or more over the speed limit would be clocked and the owner of the vehicle fined. A citation would be mailed out by the company after the photo evidence is vetted by county police.
The initial speeding fine would be $75 after a warning; any subsequent fine would be $125. About 65% of the fines would go to Floyd County police and 35% would go to RedSpeed, the company that provides the cameras.
However, some of the school board members voiced some hesitation at a previous meeting over the cameras, saying they don’t want to see the area become a speed trap.
Also at the called meeting, board members will be going into closed session to discuss personnel changes. Any action would have to be in open session.
The meeting will begin at 7:30 a.m. Monday in the superintendent’s office at 600 Riverside Parkway.