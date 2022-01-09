The Floyd County Board of Education will be voting Monday on a resolution that would clear the way for a new 1-cent education local option sales tax package to be placed on the ballot in May.
If passed, the package would allow Rome City Schools to build a new Rome Middle School, while Floyd County would focus on multiple infrastructure projects.
Some of these projects include new roofs and HVAC systems for all schools, a kitchen renovation for the Armuchee High School cafeteria, fieldhouse renovations at Coosa and Armuchee High Schools and new lighting systems at all four high schools.
However, full support from the county board of education is up in the air as board member Chip Hood continues to advocate for the Armuchee High School modernization project.
Although it was part of the previous ELOST, the Armuchee project has met with multiple setbacks and delays for a variety of reasons, although other projects have been completed.
Hood is requesting all projects that are specific to Armuchee to be listed as “Tier 1” to make sure they’re built.
If the ELOST isn’t passed during the May election, none of the Floyd County projects or the RCS projects will come to fruition.
Also on Monday, the school board will be electing a new board chair and vice chair for 2022.
Board members will also be going over the first reading for a new media center policy to be implemented in all schools.
The agenda also includes a letter between the school system and Citigroup Global Capital Markets Inc. to give the superintendent permission to sign off on bonds in the case the ELOST is approved.
The pre-meeting caucus will begin at 5 p.m. in the superintendent’s office at the Floyd County Schools Building at 600 Riverside Parkway. The regular meeting will begin at 6 p.m.