The Floyd County Board of Education held the first reading Monday for a new social media policy that would apply to all employees.
The proposed policy is not meant to restrict any employee’s First Amendment rights, Superintendent Glenn White said, but to set guidelines for what is appropriate to post and what’s not.
White said they’ve been considering adopting a social media policy for the last five years after seeing many other nearby school systems adopt similar policies.
“During the school day, I would want our teachers off social media and focused on serving our kids,” he said. “After hours, if you’re making posts that the community would think is inappropriate and they make it clear to the school board that they’re uncomfortable with their children in that classroom, then I think we would look at our social media policy and see what needs to be done.”
Employees wouldn’t come under fire for posting political views, but if they post things that would be considered immoral, unethical or threatening, White and other administrators would bring them in to talk and possibly reprimand them.
“I don’t want to violate their rights, but I want to protect our students and our community. I think there’s a point when you cross the line,” White said.
The policy also includes guidelines on how employees should interact with students on electronic devices and different forms of media.
The school board will hold another reading at the next board meeting, on Dec. 20 at 6 p.m., after which they are expected to adopt the new policy.
You can look over the new policy by going to the school board’s Simbli page linked on the Floyd County website and review the documents from the Nov. 15 meeting.
Board members also went into a closed session after the regular board meeting to discuss personnel and property, but no action was taken.