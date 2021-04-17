The Floyd County Board of Education is expected to formally approve a $1,000 supplement for all of their employees at their monthly board meeting Monday.
The state budget contains federal CARES Act money for teacher and staff bonuses in lieu of the teacher pay raises Gov. Brian Kemp has been promoting.
Board members had previously agreed to extend the one-time bonuses to other school employees who are excluded. This includes pre-K teachers, custodial staff and central office staff. The only employee not receiving a bonus would be Superintendent Glenn White.
Child Nutrition Director Donna Carver also will be giving the board an update on the feeding program and any changes coming their way.
Over the last year, Carver and volunteers have been hosting pop-up food markets so anyone in the community who might be food insecure could come by and grab a box.
The school board's premeeting caucus will take place at 5 p.m. in the superintendent's office at 600 Riverside Parkway. The business meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the board meeting room.
Rome City Schools Board of Education will also be meeting at 5 p.m. Monday.
The board is scheduled to immediately go into closed session when the meeting begins, to discuss personnel and other issues allowed to be taken up in private under Georgia open meetings law.
Any agreements they make will have to be ratified with a public vote when they come back out of the closed meeting.
Board members will meet in Room A211 at Rome City Schools College and Career Academy located at 990 Veterans Memorial Highway.
All attendees are asked to wear a face covering and be subject to a temperature check before they enter.