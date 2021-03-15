Floyd County Schools plans to host proms and graduations for all four high schools this year, Superintendent Glenn White announced at the school board meeting Monday.
White explained that he wants to make the events as normal as possible for the students while still following COVID-19 procedures, including mask requirements and social distancing.
He is in talks with Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord about using the Forum River Center for the graduation ceremonies, but if it's not possible, he said they will use the high schools instead.
For the proms, the school system plans to use their usual venues, such as Lawrence Plantation and Coosa Country Club.
"My next plan is, in August we are going to start normal school at our normal time as normally as we can do it," White said. "Hopefully, by August, COVID-19 will be gone."
With faculty and staff getting their vaccines in the coming weeks, White and the board indicated they believe it will begin to get safer to host traditional in-person events.
Along with prom and graduation, the school system will be bringing back driver's education classes this summer.
Assistant Superintendent John Parker said they expect a bigger turnout than normal this year since they didn't host it last year. They'll be announcing dates and opening it up for registration in the coming weeks.
Also, the school system will host an open house at Glenwood Primary School on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. for potential buyers of the property at 75 Glenwood School Road.
"Anyone interested in the property can come by and tour the facility," White said.
Glenwood is slated to close at the end of the 2021-22 school year and the school board has had a few people voice interest, but hasn't settled on anything yet.