The Floyd County Board of Education will be meeting at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday to discuss a possible $1,000 supplement for all employees in the school system.
Superintendent Glenn White said that since they've suspended the attendance incentive and the board didn't move forward with the vaccine incentive, they still had money in the budget to cover some kind of bonus for employees. If the board approves the supplement, each employee in the school system would receive $1,000 to help recover from any economic hardships they might've experienced from COVID-19.
Board members will also be looking over a contract to replace the heating and air conditioning system at Pepperell Elementary School.
The board will then go into closed session to review White's contract and benefits, as well as to discuss student discipline at Coosa High School.
Earlier this month, students had planned a protest at the high school in response to a video posted to social media that showed what appeared to be students waving Confederate flags outside the school.
Since then, parents have spoken out against the high school administration and the school board, saying not enough is being done to address the issue.
White has been in contact with the local NAACP chapter and its second vice president, Charles Love. Both the school board and the NAACP are planning on meeting in the near future to discuss these recent issues and "work together to help benefit students, parents and the whole community," according to White.
The morning meeting will take place at the Floyd County Schools office at 600 Riverside Parkway.