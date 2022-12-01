Floyd County Schools to conduct lockdown drill Friday By John Bailey JBailey@RN-T.com John Bailey Author email Dec 1, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most schools within the Floyd County system will participate in a drill simulating an emergency lockdown on Friday around 10 a.m.FCS Superintendent Glenn White said parents will be notified when the drill is complete. The exercise stems from the fact that Model High School was targeted by a multi-state hoax on Wednesday.Model Elementary, Model Middle and Model High will not participate in the drill on Friday, since each of the schools effectively participated in a drill because of the call on Wednesday, White said.Model High was one of many schools in Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee targeted by the calls falsely claiming an active shooter was on the campus. As a result, Gov. Brian Kemp said the FBI would investigate the incidents and called the widespread calls an act of "domestic terrorism." Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save John Bailey JBailey@RN-T.com Author email Follow John Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Cave Spring police officer arrested alongside three others on drug conspiracy charges Silver Creek woman charged with second-degree vehicular homicide in collision that killed Summerville man Rome woman charged with insurance fraud Murray County school administrator charged with child molestation Rome police revive overdose victim with Narcan Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Polk County voters turning out at ‘incredible’ pace 36 min ago Bubble and TikTak ridesharing to halt operations 39 min ago Israeli startups raised over $600m in November 39 min ago Shekel hits 3-month strongest against dollar 39 min ago Metabolism measurement device co Lumen raises $62m 39 min ago Israeli precision pollination co BeeHero raises $42m 39 min ago Los Banos dual-threat quarterback named top offensive player by WAC football coaches 39 min ago History repeating for Bernardian trio 40 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Cave Spring police officer arrested alongside three others on drug conspiracy charges Silver Creek woman charged with second-degree vehicular homicide in collision that killed Summerville man Rome woman charged with insurance fraud Murray County school administrator charged with child molestation Murray County school administrator charged with child molestation Latest Region Stories Polk County voters turning out at ‘incredible’ pace 36 min ago Bubble and TikTak ridesharing to halt operations 39 min ago Israeli startups raised over $600m in November 39 min ago Shekel hits 3-month strongest against dollar 39 min ago Metabolism measurement device co Lumen raises $62m 39 min ago Israeli precision pollination co BeeHero raises $42m 39 min ago Los Banos dual-threat quarterback named top offensive player by WAC football coaches 39 min ago History repeating for Bernardian trio 40 min ago