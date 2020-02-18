Floyd County Schools substitute teacher earns national recognition

Floyd County Schools’ substitute teacher Harriet Gable is among this year’s winners of the ESS Impact Award.
ESS is an educational staffing service.
The company’s 2019 honorees were each recognized at their school districts, where they received a $500 cash prize, an additional $500 to donate to their school of choice, and a crystal apple trophy.
Gable has worked 194 absences since joining ESS in July 2018. She works at many schools throughout FCS and decided to give the $500 award donation to Model Middle School.