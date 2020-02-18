Floyd County Schools substitute teacher earns national recognition

ESS Regional Manager Dawn Spangler, Harriet Gable, Melinda Strickland, Model Middle School Principal Steve Turrentine, Floyd County Schools Superintendent Jeff Wilson and Model Middle School Assistant Principal Michelle Helie pose with a check donated by honoree Gable.

 Contributed

Floyd County Schools’ substitute teacher Harriet Gable is among this year’s winners of the ESS Impact Award.

ESS is an educational staffing service.

The company’s 2019 honorees were each recognized at their school districts, where they received a $500 cash prize, an additional $500 to donate to their school of choice, and a crystal apple trophy.

Gable has worked 194 absences since joining ESS in July 2018. She works at many schools throughout FCS and decided to give the $500 award donation to Model Middle School.

