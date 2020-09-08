After receiving guidance from the governor's office, the county school system is shifting its policy to comply with existing Department of Public Health quarantine orders concerning students who have had a possible COVID-19 exposure.
"We will be in total compliance with all DPH guidelines on Monday," Floyd County Schools Interim Superintendent Glenn White said.
It will take time to make that shift, he said. They will need to inform parents of the need to find childcare for their children as well give teachers time to prepare lessons for students in quarantine.
Students who are in the 14-day quarantine after a possible exposure won't shift to the system's virtual learning academy, but will have take home packets and lessons. During that time in quarantine students will stay in touch with their regular teachers and receive assignments and guidance.
"It will increase the number of students who are in quarantine," White said."We will know more about the numbers as this week goes on."
The change in policy came from a direct communications from Gov. Brian Kemp's office and public health.
"We will comply with what Gov. Kemp says," White said.
School systems across the state have had a rough start back this year amid the pandemic. All schools in Rome and Floyd County started back on August 13 and have seen COVID-19 exposures to one degree or another.
Rome City Schools currently has 189 students and 22 staff members our after COVID-19 infections or potential exposures. Most of those staff and students are concentrated at Rome Middle School, Rome High School and Elm Street Elementary.
The county school system in particular shut down three schools for a time and announced the entire school system would switch to virtual learning for a short time, before walking that decision back the next day.
The school system opened all schools back up on August 30 after announcing a the change in how students and teachers would quarantine. This reversal announced Tuesday will only partially reverse that change.
Teachers in the system will continue to be considered essential personnel and will not quarantine immediately upon a possible exposure.
Staff quarantines have stretched a district’s ability to keep providing in-person instruction. However, keeping teachers without symptoms in the classroom raises the risk that they will spread the respiratory illness to students and fellow employees.
A release gave more instructions about when or if a student in the school system needs to quarantine.
"Parents or guardians should notify their school principal if they or their child develops COVID-19 symptoms and/or receives a positive COVID-19 test result," a FCS release stated. "If your child develops COVID-19 symptoms or positive COVID-19 test results while under a quarantine period, please also notify the school system. Sharing such health information with FCS will be kept strictly confidential."
Symptoms of COVID-19 can include a fever of 100.4 or higher, chills, new or persistent cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, headache, new loss of taste or smell, fatigue or stomach issues.