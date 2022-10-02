All children are entitled to a free education, and that includes children with physical, intellectual, communication, or emotional needs.
Some of these children are unidentified, and the Floyd County school system is asking for help in finding them.
“This is for anyone who knows or suspects a child is in need of such services,” said Susan Baker, director of special education for Floyd County Schools.
In accordance with a state rule and federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act regulations, FCS conducts child-find activities to identify, locate and evaluate all children in the district who are suspected of having disabilities that may result in a need for special education and related services.
Child Find responsibilities also extend to those attending private school and home school, regardless of the severity.
The information is used to determine if a need for special education services exists, and allows the child, the family member, and the provider to plan appropriate services.
Early intervention and special education services work closely with community service organizations, parents, and local school systems to locate children with disabilities.
Final identification of students with disabilities and programming for such students occurs only after an appropriate evaluation and a determination of eligibility by a Multidisciplinary Placement Team.
Once it is determined a student is in need of special education and related services, he/she may receive these services up until their 22nd birthday.
According to the Georgia Department of Education, Child Find is a critical part of the special education process for all children suspected of having disabilities.
For more information, call the FCS Department of Special Education at 706-234-1031.