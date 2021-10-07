Floyd County Schools Superintendent Glenn White said school will be in session at Coosa High School on Friday and no protest will be allowed on school grounds after an incident involving a Confederate flag at the school earlier this week.
A video posted to social media showed what appeared to be students waving Confederate flags outside the school. White confirmed that the incident in the video occurred on Monday. He also said that action had been taken in that incident, although refused to give any additional details.
Other videos and photos circulating on social media showing a teacher holding up a Trump flag in class and a student shouting racial epithets were dealt with last year, White said. He declined to comment further on either incident.
Charles Love, the first vice president of the Rome, Floyd County NAACP, said the group had sent a letter six months ago to White with concerns of a culture at the school that allowed racially motivated incidents to occur.
Love said he understood that the school system had formed a committee to look into their concerns, however he didn't feel they've addressed the issue. This week's occurrence, he said, is a direct result of that inaction.
Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher released a statement Thursday afternoon, stating that police are aware of the comments from a student hoping to incite a protest and officers are investigating the comments and monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of everyone involved. FCPD is also working closely with the school board to ensure safety.