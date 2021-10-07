School will be in session at Coosa High School on Friday and no protest will be allowed on school grounds, Floyd County Schools Superintendent Glenn White said, after an incident involving a Confederate flag at the school earlier this week.
A video posted to social media showed what appeared to be students waving Confederate flags outside the school. White confirmed that the incident in the video occurred on Monday. He also said that action has been taken in that incident, although he refused to give any additional details.
Other videos and photos circulating on social media showing a teacher holding up a Trump flag in class and a student shouting racial epithets were dealt with last year, White said. He declined to comment further on either incident.
The school system stated that the incidents are isolated, but local NAACP leaders said they've attempted to get the school system to address what they believe is an ongoing issue.
Charles Love, first vice president of the Rome Floyd County NAACP, said the group sent a letter in March to White with concerns about a culture at the school that allowed racially motivated incidents to occur.
Love said he understood that the school system had formed a committee to look into their concerns, however he doesn't feel they've addressed the issue. This week's occurrence, he said, is a direct result of that inaction.
A letter from Coosa High School Principal Judson Cox states that only business-essential visitors will be allowed on campus Friday and any students involved with "racially motivated" social media posts will be dealt with in accordance with the Floyd County Board of Education policies.
If students hear rumors, they need to report it to the school administration or resource officer instead of posting it on social media, which can hinder an investigation, Cox said.
Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher released a statement Thursday afternoon saying police are aware of the comments from a student hoping to incite a protest. Officers are investigating the comments and monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of everyone involved, he said, and FCPD is also working closely with the school board to ensure safety.
If students or parents would like to privately discuss their concerns with administration, they can schedule a meeting by contacting the school directly at 706-236-1870.