The Floyd County School Board is proposing the lowest decrease of the millage rate in 10 years as property taxes continue to rise.
Superintendent Glenn White said the closure of Cave Spring Elementary and Glenwood Primary frees up a significant part of the budget for the school system. Though the school system transferred jobs from the closing schools to other schools, the change saved the system a significant amount of money this year, White said.
“This will allow us to reduce the millage rate even more because we won’t have facilities to support that we don’t need,” White said, adding that if enrollment continues to decline over the next few years, the system will look at other closures with the intention of keeping the millage rate low.
Although property taxes have significantly increased as property values rise, White said he wants to relieve financial pressure on Floyd county residents by lowering the school system’s tax.
“We will continue to look for ways we can bring the millage rate down and help our property owners in Floyd County,” White said.
The current millage rate in Floyd County is 18.2%, but the board will set the new rate at July’s meetings where the proposal will be open for public discussion.
A millage rate is the tax rate used to calculate local property taxes and represents the amount per every $1,000 of a property’s assessed value. Assigned millage rates are applied to the total taxable value of the property in order to arrive at the property tax amount.
Additionally, if this year’s education local option sales tax passes, White said there’s a potential they could drop the millage rate even lower.
The ELOST vote on May 24 will maintain the 1-cent sales tax, and White explained the funds will primarily be used for infrastructure, once again reducing the need for a high millage rate. He added 40% of ELOST is funded through out-of-county shoppers, meaning Floyd County residents avoid bearing the brunt of the additional cost.
The board will hold a called meeting Monday morning at 7:30 a.m. at the central office on 600 Riverside Parkway.
At the meeting, the board will discuss the millage rate before going into executive session to discuss personnel, property and legal matters.