The new year will be the beginning of the end for two Floyd County schools: Cave Spring Elementary School and Glenwood Primary School.
The two closures were approved early in 2021. Superintendent Glenn White and the Floyd County School Board of Education stated the system owns too many buildings compared to the number of students projected to attend classes in the future.
Two separate forums were held for both districts prior to the vote. The Cave Spring community has voiced strong opposition to the plan while people in the Glenwood and Armuchee attendance area have been largely neutral.
Board members moved forward with a plan to assign Cave Spring students to Alto Park Elementary School and Glenwood students to Armuchee Elementary School.
More recently, the school board has been discussing what will happen to the two buildings once the school year ends.
So far, there has been no open expressed interest in the Glenwood property. However, there have been at least two interested parties in Cave Spring with more specific plans.
A group of investors, called the Cave Spring Community Coalition, wants to turn the building into a community center that would offer tutoring and afterschool care for children as well as health and wellness activities for senior citizens.
The Cave Spring Housing Authority is also looking at the property to create more public housing in the area. The group already has a rendering of what they want to do with the facility over the next five years.
White said they plan to make a decision after both schools are closed. Board members will either decide to sell the property to one of the interested parties or auction it off, similar to what they did with the McHenry Primary School property earlier this year.
In the meantime, school board members are working on the shift in personnel to the two new schools. White has said faculty members at the closed schools will have jobs after the transition is completed.
School board members are scheduled to discuss the personnel shift at their upcoming work session meeting on Monday at 5 p.m. in the Floyd County Schools office at 600 Riverside Parkway.
The school system also plans to upgrade the Armuchee Elementary School driveway to prepare for the new 100+ students coming from Glenwood.
"We're planning on installing a roundabout and the whole purpose of that is to offset some of the traffic on Highway 27," White said.
At the upcoming meeting, board members also will consider the possible installation of speed cameras by the school, as well as extending the turn lane on that road.
Both of these actions would have to be done through the Georgia Department of Transportation.
"We're very much concerned about that traffic because when we move Glenwood to Armuchee, we estimate we'll have about 100 more cars picking up and dropping off children," White said.
For Alto Park, White said they're "all set" for the students and faculty to move in with some of the upgrades they've made over the past few years.
Both schools will have a closing party, similar to the ones held at the former McHenry and Midway primary schools.