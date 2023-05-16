The approval of a general contractor for the demolition and construction of two field houses at Armuchee and Coosa high schools signals the start of a busy summer for Floyd County Schools.
The Floyd County Board of Education green lighted Ra-Lin as the general contractor for both projects this week. Armuchee and Coosa are receiving long-awaited field houses, while Pepperell and Model high schools will receive new artificial surfaces on their football fields and tracks.
"We'll begin demolition of the field houses in June," Deputy Superintendent Jamey Acorn said. "And we'll turn them over to the students and faculty as soon as they're ready."
Initial estimates have construction of the field houses to take a minimum of 6 to 7 months. Additionally, after the field houses are completed, both Armuchee and Coosa high schools are scheduled to receive new artificial athletic fields and stadium lights.
However, they're expecting new fields at Model and Pepperell high schools to be ready in time for the upcoming football season this fall, Alcorn said.
At this point the cost of those field houses are up in the air as Worsham and school officials continue to work with the recently approved lead contractor and subcontractors on the specifics of the site and buildings. The fields will cost approximately $2 million per school, according to Worsham, assuming there are no drainage or supply chain issues.
In all, Floyd County Schools has over 70 construction or rehabilitation projects across 16 schools.
Alcorn has previously stated that the school system could be spending almost $10 million on construction projects this summer.
The system is starting to spend some of the savings after several years of belt-tightening, including shutting down several schools. However, as of this month, Floyd County Schools has over $50 million in the general operating fund.
"We're very excited to get these projects started so our kids have the best facilities available," Alcorn said. "And we're very grateful to our taxpayers who voted to approve SPLOST funding."