Floyd County Schools will be accepting Pre-K enrollment applications through Feb. 5.
Applications will be available at primary and elementary schools with Pre-K classrooms and on the school district website homepage at floydboe.net. They must be returned to the school by 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5.
To participate in the lottery drawing, the child must have a completed application and proof of residency -- which is a copy of the power, water, or gas bill in the parent or guardian’s name.
Children may only apply at one school.
When will parents find out if the child has a spot?
Families will be notified by mail of the results of the lottery drawing in late March.
Late Applications
Late applications will be accepted after Feb 5 but those students will be placed on a waiting list on a first-come, first-served basis. Slots will be filled as they become available.
Out of District Students
FCS accepts out of district students. For the lottery drawing, students who are in-district are drawn first. Then, out-of-district students are drawn. Students must live in Georgia to participate in Pre-K.
Age Requirement
Children must be 4 years old by Sept. 1, 2021, to be eligible for Pre-K.
FCS Schools with Pre-K Classrooms:
Armuchee Attendance Area -- Glenwood Primary
Coosa Attendance Area -- Alto Park Elementary, Cave Spring Elementary and Garden Lakes Elementary
Model Attendance Area -- Johnson Elementary and Model Elementary
Pepperell Attendance Area -- Pepperell Primary