Application Process
Pre-K Applications will be available at primary and elementary schools with Pre-K classrooms and on the school district website homepage beginning Monday, January 25, 2021.
To participate in the lottery drawing for Pre-K, applications must be returned to the school by Friday, February 5, 2021 at 3 p.m.
To participate in the lottery drawing, the child must have a completed application and proof of residency.
Proof of residency is a copy of the power, water, or gas bill in the parent/guardian’s name.
Children may only apply at ONE school.
When will parents find out if the child has a spot?
Families will be notified by mail of the results of the lottery drawing in late March.
Late Applications
Late applications will be accepted after Friday, February 5. These students will be placed on a waiting list on a first-come, first-served basis. Slots will be filled as they become available.
Out of District Students
FCS accepts out of district students. For the lottery drawing, students who are in-district are drawn first. Then, out-of-district students are drawn. Students MUST live in Georgia to participate in Pre-K.
Age Requirement
Children must be 4 Years Old by September 1, 2021 to be eligible for Pre-K.
FCS Schools with Pre-K Classrooms:
Armuchee Attendance Area - Glenwood Primary
Coosa Attendance Area - Alto Park Elementary, Cave Spring Elementary and Garden Lakes Elementary
Model Attendance Area - Johnson Elementary and Model Elementary
Pepperell Attendance Area- Pepperell Primary