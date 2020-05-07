The Floyd County School System released dates for upcoming events honoring the class of 2020.
"It is an understatement to say that our thoughts are with the Class of 2020. Everyone is thinking about you," a statement read. "As you know, Floyd County Schools has been committed to honoring the Class of 2020 under these imperfect conditions through postponed and restructured traditions, celebrations, and graduation ceremonies."
Below is the class of 2020 adjusted timeline of celebration and recognition:
May 11-15: Floyd County High Schools Virtual Senior Awards Nights
These virtual events will be posted on the individual schools’ and district’s Facebook Pages and the individual schools’ websites. They will also air on the Library Channel at a later date.
Monday, May 11 at 6:30 p.m. -- Armuchee
Tuesday, May 12 at 6:30 p.m. -- Coosa
Wednesday, May 13 at 6:30 p.m. -- Model
Friday, May 15 at 6:30 p.m. -- Pepperell
May 17: Floyd County High Schools Baccalaureate Service
This will be a virtual event hosted by Northwest Georgia Fellowship of Christian Athletes and senior representatives from all four Floyd County high schools. It will be posted on the district’s Facebook Page and website on Sunday, May 17 at 6:30 p.m.
May 22 and 23: Class of 2020 Drive Through Graduation Ceremonies
The individual high schools will have drive-through graduation ceremonies during the previously scheduled graduation dates and times, with the exception of Pepperell High who will start earlier out of concern for losing daylight with consideration for the size of their graduating class.
Graduating seniors will wear their caps and gowns and receive their diplomas. Only one vehicle per student will be permitted. Principals will reach out to seniors and their families with specific instructions for these events.
Friday, May 22 at 5:30 p.m. -- Pepperell
Saturday, May 23 at 10 a.m. -- Armuchee
Saturday, May 23 at 2 p.m. -- Model
Saturday, May 23 at 6 p.m. -- Coosa
Late May 2020: Return to School Campus
Each FCS high school will facilitate an appointment-based opportunity for seniors to go to the school campus beginning in mid-May to return school-issued items and materials, address outstanding fines and dues, and retrieve all personal items. There will be further details provided by each school.
July 23 and 24: Class of 2020 In-Person Graduation Ceremonies
In-person graduation ceremonies have been planned to occur at the Forum River Center according to the schedule below. If public health officials advise that these dates are not feasible, the district will try to reschedule them for the fall.
Thursday, July 23 at 5 p.m. -- Pepperell
Thursday, July 23 at 8 p.m. -- Armuchee
Friday, July 24 at 5 p.m. -- Model
Friday, July 24 at 8 p.m. -- Coosa
"Your health, the health of your loved ones, and the health of our community is the first priority of Floyd County Schools as we seek opportunities to cherish the fleeting moments of this significant chapter in your life," a FCS statement read. "District officials will remain in constant contact with state and local leaders, along with public health officials, to ensure all of our plans are compliant with CDC guidelines. We remain optimistic that we are going to be able to celebrate the class of 2020 this summer."