Floyd County Schools is holding its annual Kindergarten Round Up through May 14.
This is the period when children who aren't currently enrolled in the school system's pre-K classes can be registered to start kindergarten in August. Children must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1.
Parents should contact the school prior to completing online registration if they are unsure which attendance area they reside in, or if they want to apply to an out-of-district school.
Enrollment is in two steps. Complete the online registration form at www.FloydBOE.net and bring the following documents to the school office: two proofs of residence, birth certificate, Social Security card, immunization records (DHR 3231) and Eye, Ear, Dental and Nutrition Screening (DHR 3300).
Children in the Armuchee attendance area go to kindergarten at Glenwood Primary.
The Coosa attendance area has classes at Alto Park Elementary, Cave Spring Elementary and Garden Lakes Elementary.
Model attendance area kindergartens are at Johnson Elementary and Model Elementary.
Classes in the Pepperell attendance area are at Pepperell Primary.