Floyd County Schools named as economic development partner by GDOE

The Georgia Department of Education recently designated the Floyd County School system as an Economic Development Partner.
"This is a fantastic award for the Floyd County Schools. This shows our involvement in supporting the local economy of Floyd County. We want to support our community and the economy of Floyd County," Glenn White, Superintendent for Floyd County Schools said. "I appreciate the hard work of the staff at our College and Career Academy and their efforts in working with our local businesses."
FCS was one of six school districts selected to receive the designation of an Economic Development Partnership district for Fiscal Year 2022. This selection was finalized by a coalition that includes the Georgia Department of Education, the Georgia Economic Developers Association and Georgia Power.
In order for the Floyd County Schools system to meet the requirements for acceptance into the EDP program, the Floyd County Schools College & Career Academy completed a thorough and detailed year-long application process.
The application process included having an EDP delegation come out several times during the 2021-2022 academic year to tour several CTAE pathways offered at both the CCA and Pepperell High School.
This delegation also toured one of the CCA's local industry partners, Suhner Manufacturing, Inc. as part of their visit.
"We value our strong relationship with Floyd County Schools and the College and Career Academy, and this partnership we have with them for the EDP strengthens that to ensure that our companies get great employees and our students get great careers, Pam Powers-Smith, Rome-Floyd Chamber President. "It was a lot of work to complete but worth it for everyone involved. Our community will no doubt benefit."
Echoing those same sentiments, is Dr. Melinda Strickland, chair of the Floyd County Schools Board of Education, with the statement "It is great to see opportunities within our community to allow our students the ability to learn outside the four walls of a classroom. Hands-on experience provides a win-win for our students and businesses."
The Economic Development Partnership designation promotes Floyd County Schools as an essential recruitment aide for attracting new business and industry to Rome and Floyd County, which by extension leads to economic development in the area.
During this recruitment, Floyd County Schools worked closely with both the Rome-Floyd Chamber of Commerce and the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority, as well having a strong cohesive relationship with their local technical college, Georgia Northwestern Technical College.
The EDP program supports work-based learning and youth apprenticeship opportunities, local business and industry exposure, and class curriculum that closely aligns with the needs of local industry.
"The Floyd County Board of Education is proud of the accomplishments and relationships our CCA continually produces and cultivates. Our school system values our CCA administrators, staff and partners whose passionate efforts result in elite performance," Danny Waits, the CCA's representative on the FCS school board, said.