Floyd County Schools Superintendent Glenn White is proposing a salary schedule increase for certified and classified employees in the 2023 budget.
White is seeking to make the school system’s pay more competitive as compared to other school systems in an effort to recruit and retain teachers.
“There’s a teacher shortage going on that’s being seen across the state and across the nation,” White said during the premeeting caucus.
Under White’s proposal, classified employees — which include paraprofessionals, clerical positions, custodians and other employees who are paid hourly — would receive a raise of $1 to their hourly rates. Board members approved a similar pay raise for their bus drivers last year.
Certified employees — which include teachers, counselors and administrators — would receive an 8% local supplement raise. Local supplements are a locally-funded percentage of their state base salary added to their salary.
They would also increase the salary schedule for employees from 21 years to 25 years. This means employees’ salaries would cap at 25 years.
Right now, an average teacher’s starting salary with the Floyd County school system is $39,250. With the 8% local supplement raise, those starting teachers would make over $40,000.
Broken down for the 2023 budget, it would cost the school system $600,000 for the classified salary increase, $175,000 for the classified salary schedule increase, $1.3 million for the local supplement increase and $385,000 for the certified salary schedule increase.
Some of these numbers are expected to decrease after they factor in the employees who have been with the school system for 25 years or more, White said.
White is also proposing that Pre-K teachers and Pre-K paraprofessionals be put on the same salary schedule and classification as other teachers and paraprofessionals.
This addition to the school system’s budget would be offset with the closing of the Cave Spring Elementary and Glenwood Primary school properties at the end of this school year.
“This will save us money that we can invest back in our employees,” White said.
White stressed that he would not be receiving a pay raise with the salary increases.
Also, if the education local option sales tax package is passed in May, the school system will be using some of that money to invest in technology and cut back on some of the technology expenditures funded in their yearly budgets.
“This won’t be a one time thing; we want to keep this going for years and bring more teachers into our school system,” White said.
However, the 2023 budget is still in the draft stages and won’t be ready until June.