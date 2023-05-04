Model Middle School wins the 5th grade division, Pepperell Middle School wins the 6th grade division, and Model Middle School wins the 7th grade division at FCS Middle Grades Math Competition.
The Floyd County Schools second annual Middle Grades Math Competition was held in April at the FCS Central Office.
The competition was attended by 18 fifth through seventh graders from each of the four county attendance areas. All four schools took home a trophy on Friday with these results:
♦ 5th Grade: second Coosa, first place Model
♦ 6th Grade: second place Model, first place Pepperell
♦ 7th Grade: second place AMS, first place Model
♦ Overall: first place Model
Individual winners were also recognized for the highest scores on individual written tests.
♦ 5th Grade: second highest place score, McKenzie Cordle from Coosa; highest score, Cam Clayton from Coosa.
♦ 6th Grade: second highest score, Theodore Swanagan from Model; highest score, Daniel Wilson from Pepperell.
♦ 7th Grade: second highest score, tie between Peyton Evans from Coosa and Torin Hickman from Pepperell; highest score, Toby Swanagan from Model.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.