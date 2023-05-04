Floyd County Schools holds 2nd annual Middle Grades Math Competition

Model Middle School wins the 5th grade division, Pepperell Middle School wins the 6th grade division, and Model Middle School wins the 7th grade division at FCS Middle Grades Math Competition.

 Floyd County Schools
