While the students and teachers are gone over Christmas break, construction workers will be continuing work on some of the major projects going on in the Floyd County School system.
New exterior doors and canopies will be installed at the performing arts center and gym over at Armuchee High School where the exterior renovation has been going on since the summer.
A modernization and renovation of Armuchee High School was part of the 2017 education local option sales tax package for $25 million. While the project has been in the works for the past few years, it has recently picked up speed.
The exterior renovation began over the summer and has continued into the fall and winter. Workers are also touching up the exterior paint and staining the brick to match the new gym.
The third phase of the modernization project, which is everything between the ceiling and roof, has also begun. This will include the ceiling grid, lighting, burglar alarm, air conditioning system and intercom system.
Down the road at Model High School and Model Middle School, C&S Construction crews have already started on on the new Mango Road exit. The next step will be clearing the area to prepare for construction.
Floyd County School board members approved the exit project to help ease the heavy traffic congestion on Calhoun and Barron roads during drop-off and pick-up times.
None of the buses would use the Mango Road exit, but car riders and parents could use it when leaving the school.
So far, crews have installed a silt fence and temporary construction fence to separate the construction site from the nearby playground of Model Elementary School.
This project is estimated to take about six months and shouldn't affect students during the school year since it's towards the back of the schools.