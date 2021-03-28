The Floyd County Board of Education will be holding a special called meeting Monday to discuss personnel changes and American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Superintendent Glenn White estimates that they will receive $2.4 million in funding, based on the number of students in the system and those in the Title I program.
While the board still needs to vote, White said he has a list of possible uses for the money, mostly for instruction improvement.
This would include programs such as summer school and after school tutoring for students who have fallen behind because of the pandemic.
White also suggested the funds could go towards the teaching coaches and interventionists the school system plans to hire for the 2021-2022 school year. These employees will be aiding teachers in the classroom and helping students catch up to their grade level standards.
The money could also go towards some facility repairs, such as new HVAC systems and roof replacements.
At the end of the called meeting, the board will go into a closed session to discuss personnel and property.
The board will meet at 8 a.m. Monday at the FCS administration building at 600 Riverside Parkway.