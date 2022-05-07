Floyd County Schools College and Career Academy students construct a wheelchair for Infinity Children’s Services. Wheelchairs of this size aren’t readily available on the commercial market. Drake Swiger (Model High School junior) and Malachi Veillon (Model High School junior) work on assembling the the wheels while Alex Rhoades (Pepperell High School junior), prepares the seat.
A group photo at Infinity Children’s Services shows Elias in his wheelchair that was constructed by students at the Floyd County College and Career Academy. Pictured are Grayson Phillips (Model High School junior), Malachi Veillon (Model High School junior), Noah Campbell (Armuchee High School junior), Kevin Van Der Horn (FCS CCA Robotics & Engineering teacher), Geho Orellana Hernandez (Coosa High School junior), Thomas Luthi (Model High School junior), and Cameron Ullery (Pepperell High School junior). Front row, from left, Krista Benter (Infinity physical therapist), Elias, and Maegan Williams (Infinity occupational therapist).
College and Career Academy
On May 4, Kevin Van Der Horn and his students from the Floyd County Schools College & Career Academy, were able to deliver a pediatric wheelchair to Maegan Williams, an occupational therapist at Infinity Children’s Services as well as to Krista Benter, a physical therapist at Infinity.
The CCA students constructed a small wheelchair specifically designed for 3-5 year-olds in mind.
In February, Rick Williams (FCS CCA FAME Teacher) approached Kevin Van Der Horn and Eric Burkhalter (CCA Construction) about assisting his wife with a special project. Williams’ wife, Maegan, is a pediatric occupational therapist at Infinity Children’s Services in Rome. Maegan and her coworker, Krista Benter discovered a DIY project online with instructions for assembling and building a wheelchair out of relatively inexpensive parts. The wheelchair instructions were created with 3-5 years-olds in mind.
The Robotics & Engineering students modified the project after discovering that certain components wouldn’t work. Construction students helped with drilling holes in the plastic cutting board so that the engineering students could screw in the mounting brackets for supporting the wheels. The seat is a Little Tikes brand booster seat, like those usually used when feeding toddlers. The FCS CCA looks forward to further collaborations like this in the future.
Van Der Horn said it was rewarding and moving for the CCA students to see the finished product that they had worked on, bringing so much joy and laughter to a child, Elias, who will use the wheelchair. Benter and the staff at Infinity were grateful for the collaboration and said wheelchairs of this small size just aren’t available on the commercial market.