On May 4, Kevin Van Der Horn and his students from the Floyd County Schools College & Career Academy, were able to deliver a pediatric wheelchair to Maegan Williams, an occupational therapist at Infinity Children’s Services as well as to Krista Benter, a physical therapist at Infinity.

The CCA students constructed a small wheelchair specifically designed for 3-5 year-olds in mind.

In February, Rick Williams (FCS CCA FAME Teacher) approached Kevin Van Der Horn and Eric Burkhalter (CCA Construction) about assisting his wife with a special project. Williams’ wife, Maegan, is a pediatric occupational therapist at Infinity Children’s Services in Rome. Maegan and her coworker, Krista Benter discovered a DIY project online with instructions for assembling and building a wheelchair out of relatively inexpensive parts. The wheelchair instructions were created with 3-5 years-olds in mind.

The Robotics & Engineering students modified the project after discovering that certain components wouldn’t work. Construction students helped with drilling holes in the plastic cutting board so that the engineering students could screw in the mounting brackets for supporting the wheels. The seat is a Little Tikes brand booster seat, like those usually used when feeding toddlers. The FCS CCA looks forward to further collaborations like this in the future.

Van Der Horn said it was rewarding and moving for the CCA students to see the finished product that they had worked on, bringing so much joy and laughter to a child, Elias, who will use the wheelchair. Benter and the staff at Infinity were grateful for the collaboration and said wheelchairs of this small size just aren’t available on the commercial market.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription