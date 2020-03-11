Floyd County Schools closed all schools for Thursday and Friday, expanding its initial closure of Cave Spring Elementary after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The school system also ordered all employees, except custodians and central office staff, to not report on Thursday and Friday. County schools already had two scheduled days off for students on those days but later extended it to teachers as well.
Sanitation measures have been taken, a FCS release stated. They include adding hand sanitizers as well as fogging once a week with an FDA approved sanitizer.
"Floyd County Schools will thoroughly clean Cave Spring Elementary School over the next two days," the release stated.
The employee is being treated at a local hospital, according to the system's spokesperson Lenora McEntire Doss.
Parent-teacher conferences systemwide have been cancelled, along with the Cave Spring Pinto Bean luncheon, which was scheduled for Friday.
On Wednesday, when the school system was first notified of the positive COVID-19 case, parents were told they could take their children home without an attendance penalty but the school wasn't closed.
There were mixed emotions at the elementary school as parents picked their children up. Melissa Weeks said she wasn't sure how to prepare.
"To be honest, we've never been through anything like this," she said.
Jessica Baucom, another parent at Cave Spring, said she wasn't too worried about the positive result.
"Honestly, it's not as big of a deal as people are panicking about," she said. "People die from the flu, but people don't get flu vaccines. We're a little more afraid of it than we need to be."
* Floyd Medical Center spokesperson Dan Bevels confirmed another patient had tested positive for COVID-19 as Wednesday morning. That patient is being held, along with another patient who also tested positive last week, in medical isolation at the hospital.
Redmond Regional Medical Center spokesperson Andrea Pitts said there are still two patients at the hospital who have tested positive for the illness. They're also in medical isolation. It is unclear if any of these cases are related to the FCS employee.
That brings the total cases in Floyd County to four; as of Wednesday afternoon the state has confirmed three of those cases.
Clay Bentley, a Rome resident who is under quarantine for the virus, spoke publicly about his experience. He's been diagnosed with coronavirus and double pneumonia.
"I feel like I'm in prison," he told CNN. He said his son who works in law enforcement was sent home from work once people found out about Bentley having the virus. He also said his grandson's daycare closed completely due to his diagnosis.
Cartersville Medical Center was notified on Wednesday that a patient at the hospital tested positive for COVID-19, and three other patients are awaiting results.
* Local colleges have also responded to the cases in the area.
Georgia Northwestern Technical College sent out a statement saying they are "taking extra measures to regularly clean and disinfect areas that have high amounts of human contact."
Berry College, according to the school's website, is prohibiting college travel and "strongly discouraging personal travel to locations where the CDC has issued a Level 3 warning."
* Harbin Clinic has canceled Saturday's Leprechaun-a-thon due to coronavirus concerns. Registration will be automatically transferred to a new 5K race that will take place on Oct. 10.
* FCS sent out a list of recommended daily actions families can take to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases:
Wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds.
Cover coughs or sneeze with a tissue.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
Adults and children who are sick should stay home from work or school and stay away from other people until they are better.
Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
"If you believe your child is showing symptoms, please call the local hospitals before arriving," the school system's release stated.
"We will continue to collaborate, share information, and monitor the situation with local and state health officials to help protect our school communities."