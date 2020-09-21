The Floyd County School system's class of 2020 outscored state and national averages on the SAT, according to results released this week by the College Board.
The class of 2020 earned an average total score of 1069 on the curriculum-based college entrance and placement exam, which exceeds the National public school average by 39 points and the State by 26 points.
"This speaks highly to the quality education we’re providing here in FCS,” stated interim superintendent Glenn White. “I’m extremely proud of the Class of 2020 and the community effort from our families and high school faculties working together for the benefit of our students and their futures.”
The SAT, the most commonly recognized measure of achievement for high school students, measures critical reading and mathematics abilities. It includes two 800-point sections: evidence-based reading and writing (ERW) and mathematics (M), with a possible total score of 1600; a third section, a writing exam, is optional.
All county school system high schools topped the combined national average of 1030 (ERW 520, M 510); and combined state average 1043 (ERW 532, M 511) on the exam.
Their scores are:
Model HS, 1085 (ERW 550, M 535)
Pepperell HS, 1082 (ERW 557, M 525)
Coosa HS, 1051 (ERW 545, M 506)
Armuchee HS, 1050 (ERW 543, M 507)
In all four high schools, 25% of the senior class took the SAT exam and made a systemwide ERW score average of 548, and 521 in math.
Historically, most FCS seniors choose to take the ACT, a different college entrance exam, and some students take both; ACT scores are expected to be released next month.