Sam Etheridge, first place elementary school STEAM challenge winner, poses with FCS instructional technology specialist Mandy Buckenham, Floyd County Solid Waste Director Emma Wells, Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful program director Hannah Bagley, FCS director of instructional technology Celena Arrington, and Armuchee Elementary principal Chad Moore.
Middle school STEAM challenge winners (from left) Benelli Dempsey, Ridgely Sarratt, Libby Lively, and Jaycee Everett pose in front of Floyd County Solid Waste Director Emma Wells, FCS instructional technology specialist Mandy Buckenham, Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful program director Hannah Bagley, FCS director of instructional technology Celena Arrington, and Armuchee Elementary principal Chad Moore.
High school STEAM challenge winners Henry Nails & Kalik Dulaney pose with instructional technology specialist Kayla Brendel, FCS director of instructional technology Celena Arrington, Coosa High teacher Kayla Timberlake, Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful program director Hannah Bagley, and Floyd County Solid Waste Director Emma Wells.
Floyd County Schools recently announced the winners of the FCS Department of Instructional Technology Recycling STEAM Challenge.
The challenge was aimed at promoting STEAM and environmental conservation. It invited students to collect recyclable materials and repurpose them in a creative manner to create a new product.
Elementary School 1st Place: Survival Kit - Sam Etheridge, AES
Middle School 1st Place: Wonderland Theme Park (Ridgely Sarratt, Jaycee Everett, Benelli Dempsey, & Libby Lively), AES
High School 1st Place: Piggy Banks, Henry Nails & Kalik Dulaney, CHS
“Floyd County Schools is committed to enriching everyday teaching and encouraging students to take active roles in creating a more sustainable future for our community,” said Celena Arrington, director of instructional technology and online learning.
The Recycling Challenge helped students develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills, instilled the importance of responsible conservation practices, and allowed a medium to foster their creativity. Additionally, students learned about the positive impact that recycling can have on our planet.
All grades and subject areas were invited to participate. Many teachers incorporated this challenge into their everyday classroom lessons, and 88 student projects were submitted for evaluation.
Winners received a certificate and a goody bag from Rome-Floyd Recycling Center and Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful, as well as a trophy made from repurposed recyclable materials by Coosa High art students.
“Special thanks to the Rome-Floyd Recycling Center and Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful for partnering with Floyd County Schools in this challenge," Arrington said. "We look forward to continuing the Recycling STEAM Challenge for years to come.”