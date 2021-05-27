Floyd County Schools announced several administrative shifts Thursday for the new school year. The assignments are effective July 1.
Judson Cox will become the principal of Coosa High School. He currently serves as an assistant principal there. That slot will be filled by Kristen Martin, who is an assistant principal at Cass High School in Bartow County School District.
La Donna Turrentine, the current CHS principal, will be the new principal at Alto Park Elementary School. She will be accompanied by Dr. Tabatha Tierce who is the current assistant principal at Coosa Middle School.
Coosa High School
Cox has been with Floyd County Schools for 19 years as a teacher and an administrator.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in Special Education from Jacksonville State University, master’s degree in Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment from Walden University, and educational specialist’s degree in Educational Administration and Supervision from Lincoln Memorial University.
“Judson is a graduate of Model High School, and as his former principal and current superintendent, I couldn’t be more proud than to see one of our own give back to our school system in this way,” said Superintendent Glenn White. “He has proven himself as an outstanding teacher, coach, and assistant principal and will be a fantastic principal for Coosa High.”
Martin will be joining Dr. Miriam McGhee, who has served as an assistant principal at CHS since 2014. She's spent the last 17 years in Bartow County, first as a high school math teacher and then as assistant principal at the elementary and high school levels.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics education from Shorter College, master’s and specialist’s degrees from Piedmont College, and a specialist’s degree in Leadership from Berry College. She will soon graduate with an Ed.D. from the American College of Education.
Alto Park Elementary
Turrentine has been with Floyd County Schools for 27 years, as a teacher and an administrator.
She's served as principal at Johnson Elementary and Kingston Elementary and assistant principal of instruction and/or discipline at Armuchee Middle, Armuchee Elementary, and Model High.
Turrentine graduated with educational master's and specialist degrees from Lincoln Memorial University and a bachelor’s degree from Shorter College.
“During her time at Johnson Elementary, La Donna was the first principal to achieve a National Blue Ribbon School recognition for FCS," White said. "I appreciate her service to the school system and look forward to seeing her continued efforts in the Coosa Community.”
Tierce is a Coosa High School graduate and has been employed by FCS for 17 years. She spent her first four years at CMS followed by 12 years at Cave Spring Elementary prior to returning to CMS as an assistant principal in 2019.
She graduated with a Doctorate of Education in Teacher Leadership from Walden University, a master’s degree in Education from Jacksonville State University, and a bachelor’s degree in Middle Grades Education from Berry College.