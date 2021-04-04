The Floyd County Schools senior classes of 2021 will have their own graduation ceremonies in person at their respective high schools.
Superintendent Glenn White made the announcement at a board meeting back in March, but didn't have the places confirmed until recently.
The ceremonies will take place using the most up to date COVID-19 guidelines at that time. White said they will treat the events similar to their sports events, without restricting crowd size.
"If we're still at the point where masks are required, we'll tell them you can't get in without a mask and follow the guidelines from (Department of Public Health)," White said.
The ceremonies will be at the high school football fields as follows:
* Thursday, May 27 at 7 p.m. -- Coosa High High School
* Friday, May 28 at 7 p.m. -- Pepperell High School
* Saturday, May 29th at 9 a.m. -- Model High School
* Saturday, May 29th at 7 p.m. -- Armuchee High School
If it rains or bad weather comes through, the events will be moved inside to the respective schools' gyms.
"We'll have a tentative set-up in the gym and put paper on the floor so we don't scar the floor up and be prepared," White said.
They will also be hosting in-person Baccalaureate ceremonies as well, but the dates haven't been confirmed yet.