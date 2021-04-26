With only just over four weeks left in the school year, Floyd County Schools has quietly lifted the mandatory mask policy and will now only "highly recommend" students and faculty to wear masks, according to Superintendent Glenn White.
The change came from a meeting between White and the system's principals last Wednesday. In that meeting the superintendent decided masks were no longer required beginning this week, but just highly recommended and encouraged.
Since a lot of the community has largely forgone masks out in public, he said, the school system would do the same.
"When you go out, you don't see a lot of masks right now," he said. "I feel that right now, where we are with the masks, the thing to do is to let each individual decide if they want to wear the mask or not... Some people are going to think we made a great decision and some people will think we made a bad decision."
Board members Chip Hood and Melinda Strickland brought up a possible change at the monthly meeting last week, where they showed concern for rising temperatures. Before the discussion ended, both school board members pointed out the school system has not enforced their mask requirements at sporting events throughout the school year.
With the increase of vaccinations, COVID-19 cases in Floyd County have dropped significantly and reached almost an all-time low. Only 86 new COVID-19 infections have been reported in the past two weeks, according to Department of Public Health records.
The school system has had large quarantines over the past year, with over 600 students and staff members in quarantine primarily before Thanksgiving and Christmas break started.
At that time new COVID-19 cases, as well as hospitalizations and deaths, were at their highest point in the region and state. Public health officials attributed the massive surge in cases to holiday gatherings just as a summer spike lulled.
The school system has been back and forth on COVID-19 guidelines since White took over as superintendent this school year. In August, White announced all schools would be closed after a series of COVID-19 infections but then the next day reversed course after adopting new quarantine guidelines.
Strict face covering rules for sporting events have not been enforced systemwide throughout the school year. However, as of Monday at 9 a.m., the school system has 59 people in quarantine, the majority of which are from Model High School and Glenwood Primary School.
Rome City Schools Superintendent Lou Byars confirmed that they have not made any changes to their mask policy and they are still mandatory system wide.
Both school systems have partnered with Floyd Medical Center to provide vaccinations for staff members, families and students over 16. FCS will be hosting vaccination clinics at Coosa High School gym and Model High School cafeteria Tuesday from 2 to 6 p.m.