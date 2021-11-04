Floyd County Schools Superintendent Glenn White and Board of Education Chair Tony Daniel met with members of the Rome NAACP to discuss how to better address racism in the school system.
In early October, students had planned a protest at the high school in response to a video posted to social media that showed what appeared to be students waving Confederate flags outside the school.
Since then, parents have spoken out against the high school administration and the school board, saying not enough is being done to address racism at the school.
The NAACP held their own meeting in October to hear from the same parents then approached the school board about a potential meeting.
The superintendent said this is the first in a series of meetings as they plan to develop their relationship with the NAACP and create "safe and equitable school environments for all."
Daniel agreed with White, saying they clarified some information about the school system's policies and procedures with the NAACP. He also said he feels like it's a good idea to meet again and continue being transparent with each other and holding both groups accountable.
"It was a really good first meeting," NAACP Second Vice President Charles Love said. "There's a lot of work to be done, not only at Coosa High School, but across the school system."
One of the ways the school system is trying to tackle this is through the Positive Action curriculum, headed up by the counselors at each school.
As a national program, Positive Action teaches students to treat each other with dignity and respect, as well as accepting different races and cultures. White stressed that the curriculum is not related to Critical Race Theory.
They also discussed the school system's policies and procedures when it comes to discrimination.
"The organizations agreed that no matter what good things are taught in school, if it's not being taught in the home, it could bring bad habits to school," the school system's Public Relations Coordinator Lenora Doss said. "This has been a call to action to have families work together with the schools."
White said he plans on talking with students at upcoming student advisory meetings and asking them if they've seen any kind of discrimination or bullying in the schools.
"This is going to be the first step of a long process between us and Floyd County," Love said. "But with both groups cooperating, I think we're going to get good work done."