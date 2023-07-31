Model athletic field

The new synthetic field at Model High School will be ready for football season, while construction of the field houses at Armuchee and Coosa high schools should begin soon.

 Adam Carey

Correction

This story has been corrected to reflect that field houses will be going at Coosa and Armuchee high schools. 

