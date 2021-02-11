The Floyd County Schools Board of Education will be voting at their Monday meeting on the five year facilities plan, which includes the Armuchee High School renovations.
The first of the renovations will begin this summer with the roof and HVAC replacement, which is part of an ELOST -- education, local option sales tax -- project. Eventually, the school system plans to do a complete modernization of the school, which would include new paint and ceiling tiles.
Superintendent Glenn White said members of the Georgia Department of Education met with him and Facilities Manager Jack Gardner on Thursday to review the plan. White went on to say they received a lot of praise, with the members stating they're heading in the right direction.
The school board will also be amending the bus purchase contract they approved in January. Originally, the board voted to use $2.6 million from its general fund to buy 30 new school buses, replacing the ones over 15 years old.
After doing more price calculations, the total will actually be over $2.8 million.
The board will be voting on the 2021-2022 school calendar as well, toward the end of the meeting.
A closed session is also listed on the agenda for the board to discuss property and attorney-client privileges.
Caucus will begin at 5 p.m. in White's office at the Floyd County Administration Building at 600 Riverside Parkway. The regular meeting will start at 6 p.m. in the board room.