Floyd County Board of Education members will vote Monday on the purchase of $1.3 million in new equipment for the school system’s Child Nutrition Department.
The school system plans to use Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds to purchase both small and large equipment for all the schools.
School board members will also be voting on the 2022 board meeting dates and the driver’s education dates at the Monday meeting.
In addition, the school board will also be voting on purchasing a Language Arts curriculum for grades six to 12 through Carnegie Learning for $875,194. The cost will be covered by CARES Act 2 and American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Toward the end of the meeting, the school board will have their second reading and vote on the new social media policy for faculty.
Officials say the proposed policy is not meant to restrict any employee’s First Amendment rights, but to set guidelines for what is appropriate to post and what’s not.
Employees wouldn’t come under fire for posting political views, but if they post things that would be considered immoral, unethical or threatening, Superintendent Glenn White and other administrators would bring them in to talk and possibly reprimand them.
The policy also includes guidelines on how employees should interact with students on electronic devices and different forms of media.
Facilities Manager Jack Gardner will also be giving an update on facilities and projects going on in the school system.
You can look over the new policy by going to the school board’s Simbli page linked on the Floyd County website and review the documents for the Dec. 6 meeting.
The pre-meeting caucus begins at 5 p.m. in the superintendent’s office at 600 Riverside Parkway. The regular meeting will take place in the meeting room at 6 p.m.